VILNIUS: Directors and writers are invited to apply for the third edition of the Baltic Shorts Residency, taking place 1 – 20 June 2021 in Lithuania.

Filmmakers from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are eligible to apply with a project. The filmmakers should have finished at least one short film. The project can be fiction, animation, or a hybrid of the two, up to 30 minutes long.

Application forms are available at http://bit.ly/BSR21_submit and are due by 18 April.

The workshop is organised by Lithuanian Shorts.