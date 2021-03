E-Meeting Point – Vilnius 2021 Announces Lineup

VILNIUS: The 2021 digital edition of e-Meeting Point – Vilnius ( eMPV ), to be held 14 - 16 April 2021, will present 24 projects and eight screenings.

The international Work-in-Progress pitching forum for debut films from across Europe will also host one-to-one meetings and panels.

The list of projects and films follows:

Fiction:

9th Step /9-as žingsnis (Lithuania)

Directed by Irma Pužauskaitė

Produced by Lukas Trimonis, Inscript

A Hero of Our Time (Turkey)

Directed and produced by Mirac Atabey

CARBON (Moldova, Romania)

Directed by Ion Bors

Produced by Ion Bors, Sergiu Cumatrenco, Sergiu Pascaru, Marin Cumatrenco

I Am Fine, Thanks / Man viskas gerai (Lithuania)

Directed by Ernestas Jankauskas

Produced by Gabija Siurbytė, Greta Akcijonaitė, Dansu www.dansu.eu

Lapalissade (Ukraine)

Directed by Philip Sotnychenko

Produced by Sashko Chubko, Valeria Sochyvets

Our River… Our Sky (UK, France, Germany, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE)

Directed by Maysoon Pachachi

Produced by Talal Al-Muhanna

Piligrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by Klementina Remeikaitė, afterschool

Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by Marija Razgutė, M-Films

Songs About Love (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Habowski

Produced by Marta Szarzyńska

The Day I Found A Girl in The Trash (Poland)

Directed by Michał Krzywicki

Produced by Natalia Bednarska

Troubled Minds (Latvia)

Directed by Raitis Abele, Lauris Abele

Produced by Kristele Pudane, Roberts Vinovskis, Raitis Abele, Tritone Studio

UPURGA (Latvia)

Directed by Ugis Olte

Produced by Uldis Cekulis VFS Films

Documentaries:

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Produced by Vardan Hovhannisyan

Burial / Kapinynas (Lithuania, Norway)

Directed by Emilija Skarnulytė

Produced by Dagnė Vildžiūnaitė, Just a moment

Children of Change / Permainų vaikai (Belarus)

Directed and produced by Helene Jasinskaja

Good Life / Geras gyvenimas (Lithuania, Sweden, Finland)

Directed & produced by Viktorija Šiaulytė & Marta Dauliūtė

Investigative Journalists / Tiriamieji žurnalistai (Lithuania)

Directed by Živilė Mičiulytė

Produced by Stasys Baltakis, Film Jam Productions

Life After Death / Gyvenimas po mirties (Lithuania)

Directed by Nerijus Milerius

Produced by Stasys Baltakis, Film Jam Productions



Lovebinge (Lithuania)

Directed by Simona Žemaitytė

Produced by Akvilė Žilionytė, Artisokai

Pink is The Camouflage of Space (Sweden)

Directed by Charlotte Strömberg Eliasson

Produced by Elin Bennett, Hanna Hannerz-Simå

Roma (Ukraine, Denmark, Netherlands)

Directed by Olha Zhurba

Produced by Darya Bassel

The Right to Be Forgotten (Romania, Belgium)

Directed by Adina Sadeanu

Produced by Ana maria Pirvan

The Wire (Belgium, Lithuania, Norway, Croatia)

Directed by Tiha Gudač

Produced by Frederik Nicolai, Lukas Trimonis

Yoyogi Haiku (Estonia, Japan)

Directed by Max Golomidov

Produced by Volia Chajkouskaya, Ivo Felt

List of Industry Screening projects 2021

Documentaries:

Back from New York / Sugrįžę iš Niujorko (Lithuania)

Directed by Ramunė Rakauskaitė

Produced by Arūnas Matelis and Ramunė Rakauskaitė

Mirror / Veidrodis (India, Lithuania, South Korea)

Directed by Siddhant Sarin & Debankon Solanky

Produced by Siddhant Sarin

Kernagis (Lithuania)

Directed & produced by Andrius Lekavičius

Homo Sovieticus (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Ivo Briedis

produced by Elīna Gedina-Ducena, Gints Grūba, Monoklis

Fiction:

Cinephilia (Lithuania)

Directed by Algimantas Puipa

Produced by Uljana Kim

Lotto (Georgia, Lithuania)

Directed by Zaza Khalvashi

Produced by Sulkhan Turmanidze

Prologos (Lithuania, Greece)

Directed & produced by Mantas Kvedaravičius

VSJ Extimacy Films

Where the Road Leads (Latvia)

Directed & produced by Matiss Kaza

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.