Vilnius IFF 2021 Opens Drive-in Cinema in Kaunas

VILNIUS: The Vilnius IFF , which is going virtual, presents drive-in film screenings for its physical visitors in Kaunas. The KINO PAVASARIS Drive-In will take place 2-5 April 2021 on two screens built atop a parking garage.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to organise various and safe experiences for filmgoers in accordance with quarantine restrictions. In 2020 we invited them to the airport for Aerocinema. Offers of staycation in hotels with unlimited digital screenings kicked off the current edition and are available until 5 April 2021. Towards the end of Vilnius IFF, we’ll start a series of immersive screenings at the drive-in cinema in Kaunas,” says Executive Director of Vilnius IFF Agnesta Filatovė.

In 2020 the Vilnius IFF organised the Aerocinema, a month-long series of experiential screenings, which became an international sensation. For the first time in history, a drive-in theatre was opened on an airport tarmac.

Drive-in visitors in Kaunas will see the 2021 Vilnius IFF opening film There Is No Evil by Mohammad Rasoulof, Jasmila Žbanić’s Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida?, produced by Deblokada (BA) and coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA), as well as Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert's Never Gonna Snow Again, produced in Poland by Lava Films in coproduction with Kino Świat, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission, DI Factory, Bayerischer Rundfunk, among others.

The KINO PAVASARIS Drive-In is supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian Council for Culture, European Commission’s Creative Europe - MEDIA Programme and the Vilnius City Municipality.

The Lithuanian government has extended the quarantine until 30 April 2021. Movement between municipalities is restricted from 27 March 2021 until 6 April 2021, 24.00.