FESTIVALS: Norwegian Film Gritt Wins 2021 Vilnius IFF

The Audience Award went to Jasmila Žbanić’s Oscar-nominated Quo Vadis, Aida?, which will continue to be available on-demand alongside other winning films. Viewers also picked Swamp / Pelkė by Klementas Davidavičius as their favourite Lithuanian film, and The Little Bird and the Bees by Lena von Döhren as best short film.
The FIPRESCI Prize, awarded to a film produced in the Baltic region, went to People We Know Are Confused / Žmonės, kuriuos pažįstam from the Lithuanian director Tomas Smulkis.
Ten feature films were selected for the European Debut Competition. The winners were chosen online by a jury consisting of the artistic director of Venice Film Festival’s Giornate degli Autori Gaia Furrer, Canadian filmmaker Denis Côté, Hungarian filmmaker Lili Horvát, vice-president of content at MUBI Daniel Kasman and Lithuanian producer Marija Razgutė.
According to preliminary data, 100,000 viewers streamed the festival lineup. “We’re glad that the language of film transcended our physical separation, providing an unparalleled sense of community and closeness”, said Algirdas Ramaška, Head of Vilnius IFF.
LIST OF WINNERS:
European Debut Competition:
Best Film:
Gritt (Norway)
Directed by Itonje Søimer Guttormsen
Best Director:
Ainhoa Rodríguez for Mighty Flash (Spain)
Best Actress:
Birgitte Larsen for Gritt (Norway)
Directed by Itonje Søimer Guttormsen
Best Actor:
Pierre Deladonchamps for Rascal (France)
Directed by Peter Dourountzis
FIPRESCI Prize:
People We Know Are Confused (Lithuania)
Directed by Tomas Smulkis
Produced by Just a Moment
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Special Mention:
Feast (the Netherlands)
Directed by Tim Leyendekker
Best Short Film:
Places / Miegamasis rajonas (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Special Mention (Short film):
Fish Like Us (Austria)
Directed by Raphaela Schmid
Audience Award for International Film:
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Romania, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, Norway)
Directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Produced by Deblokada (BA)
Coproduced by coop99 filmproduktion (AT), Digital Cube (RO), N279 (HOL), Razor Film (DE), Extreme Emotions (PL), Indie Prod, Torden Film (NO), TRT, ZDF arte, ORF (Film/Television-Agreement), BHRT (BA)
Supported by Eurimages, Vlada FBiH – Ministarstvo obrazovanja, the Romanian Film Centre, Fondacija za kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Austrian Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Incentive, the Polish Film Institute, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, ACM, CNC, IF, Filmfonds Wien, Sørfond, Creative Europe, Ministarstvo kulture i sporta Kantona Sarajevo, the Foundation Open Society Institute
Audience Award for Lithuanian Film:
Swamp / Pelkė
Directed by Klementas Davidavičius
Produced by the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre, and Artbox
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Audience Award for Short Film:
The Little Bird and the Bees (Germany)
Directed by Lena von Döhren