E-Meeting Point – Vilnius 2021 Announces Awards

VILNIUS: The 2021 edition of e-Meeting Point – Vilnius ( eMPV ) has announced the winners of the Coming Soon and Talents Nest awards.

Coming Soon is the Work in Progress session dedicated to first and sophomore features from all over Europe, while Talents Nest aims to explore and nurture emerging professionals from Baltic, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries by offering them industry and networking opportunities.

The eMPV 2021 hosted 14 hours of live streaming sessions, 18 hours of industry screenings, 10 hours of sessions for Talents Nest participants and almost 350 individual meetings.

The winners were chosen by a jury consisting of programmer for the Busan Film Festival Karen Park, sales agent at Intramovies Marco Valerio Fusco and film director/producer Mina Mileva.

The head of the Vilnius IFF Algirdas Ramaška noticed that „e-MPV is especially important for the entire Lithuanian film industry, as it allows Lithuania to become an important part of the European film map, and helps film talents and their projects to be noticed by programmers, film distributors, producers and commercial agents of major film festivals“.

The eMPV 2021 took place entirely online from 14 to 16 April 2021.

LIST OF THE WINNERS:

Lithuanian Film Centre Award:

A Hero of Our Time (Turkey, Ukraine)

Directed by Mirac Atabey

AVAKA - Best Pitch Award:

Feature Film about Life / Ilgo metro filmas apie gyvenimą (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Marché du Film Producers Network Award:

A Dying Showgirl and Her Son in Space (Sweden)

Directed by Charlotte S. Eliasson

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Produced by Bars Media

Coproduced by Artbox, Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion

Sunny Side of the Doc Award:

Aurora’s Sunrise (Armenia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Inna Sahakyan

Talents Nest - Baltic Pitching Forum Award:

Director Yanina Rashchynskaya (Belarus)

Talents Nest - Torino Short Film Market

Screenwriter Bojana Babić (Estonia)

Director Toma Selivanova (Russia)