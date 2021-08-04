PRODUCTION: German Television Series Sisi Films in Lithuania

VILNIUS: The German film production company Story House Pictures GmbH is shooting the television series Sisi in Lithuania. The local production company is UAB Nordic Productions . The company also worked on the film Siberian upbringing / Sibirietiškas auklėjimas, with John Malkovich, Eleanor Tomlinson and Peter Stormare, and on the Italian series Anna Karenina (2013) directed by Christian Duguay and produced by Lux Vide.

Sisi has brought huge investments, with the international team also employing almost 100 Lithuanians. "It is no secret that Lithuania has been an attractive choice for many film and television creators for the last few years due to its highly professional staff, convenient logistics, various architectural locations, and tax incentives for the cinema. In order for the project to be completed in our region, and to implement the creative ideas of the series, Lithuanians have cooperated with Latvians“, said Jūratė Pazikaitė, director of Vilnius Film Office.

The six-part television series Sisi tells the story of the life of the Austrian empress Elizabeth: a young and carefree princess who falls in love with one of the most powerful men in the world, the Austrian Emperor Francis Joseph, eventually becoming an icon. The imperial couple is played by Swiss-born actress Dominique Devenport as Sisi, and German actor Jannik Schümann as Franz.

“It is a story about emancipation. A story of a woman who comes into a position where she has to fight for her self-esteem, and for her role not only as a politician, but also as a woman,“ said Sven Bohse, the German director of the series.

The production is benefiting from the Lithuanian Film Centre's tax incentives scheme.

The main filming locations of the series are Vilnius and its surroundings, as well as Kaunas, Trakai, Užutrakis, Vievis and Rokiškis. The series will also shoot in Germany, Austria, Hungary and Latvia.

The worldwide distribution is handled by Beta Film. The premiere is set for the end of 2021 on TVNOW and in 2022 on ORF.

Production Information:

UAB Nordic Productions

Credits:

Director: Sven Bohse

Screenwriters: Robert Krause and Andreas Gutzeit

Cast: Dominique Devenport, Jannik Schümann, Désirée Nosbusch, Tanja Schleiff, Paula Kober, Julia Stemberger