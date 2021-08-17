Alief Picks Up Lithuanian/Czech Coproduction Runner

VILNIUS: The Lithuanian/Czech coproduction Runner by Andrius Blaževičius has been acquired by the London-based sales agent Alief. The sophomore feature by Blaževičius is running in the East of the West Competition at the Karlovy Vary IFF (20-28 August 2021).

Runner / Bėgikė follows 24 hours in the life of a young woman (Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė) looking through town for her boyfriend who had a new psychotic episode. Chasing every clue about his whereabouts, she embarks on a fast-paced odyssey through the city. Always one step behind and against all odds, she fights for her love and her freedom.

Marija Kavtaradzė, Teklė Kavtaradzė and Andrius Blaževičius penned the script.

The film was produced by Marija Razgutė through Lithuania’s M-Films in coproduction with Vratislav Šlajer and Jakub Košťál through Bionaut.