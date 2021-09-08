Baltic Pitching Forum 2021 Announces Selected Participants

VILNIUS: The 9th Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF ) will take place in person 7-9 October 2021. Selected participants from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will be joined by Swedish fellow participants, as Sweden is the guest country this year.

The BPF Panel will award two short film projects (from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) with participant rights to the European Short Film Co-production Forum Euro Connection, ​​which is a part of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and the Torino Short Film Market and its Pitching Session You Only Pitch Twice.

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency Lithuanian Shorts in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, PÖFF Shorts and the Estonian Short Film Center ShortEst. It is supported by the Lithuanian Council for Culture, the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Sweden-Lithuania Cooperation Fund and the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association AVAKA.

Click HERE to see the selected participants.