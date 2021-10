RIGA: Estonia’s largest entertainment company Apollo Group will open two leisure centres with cinemas in shopping malls in Riga in October 2021, with an investment amounting to 11 m EUR.The first Apollo kino venue belonging to the company was opened in Latvia in 2019 at the shopping mall Akropole.

Apollo Kino Plaza will open at the Riga Plaza shopping mall on 1 October 2021. The cinema halls, food and sports venues will be located on 8500 sq.m., with eight screens and 963 seats.

Two weeks later, on 14 October 2021, Apollo kino Domina will be opened in the Domina Shopping mall, and along with some other leisure facilities it will occupy 7900 sq.m.

Apollo Group also operates the Baltic Film Distribution and a few other ventures.