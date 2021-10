VILNIUS: SOFA - School of Film Advancement 's class of 2020/2021 will hold its third and final workshop virtually in Vilnius from 18 to 22 October 2021.

The workshop will focus on individual ways of financing the participants' projects.

The ten participants with nine projects of the 2020/2021 edition include Jasna Pintarič (Slovenia), Janka Pozsonyi (Hungary) and Rita Stanelytė (Lithuania).

