19-10-2021

FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

By
    VILNIUS: Nineteen films from nine countries will compete in the 12th edition of the international short film programme New Baltic Cinema from 12 to 14 November 2021 during the European Film Forum Scanorama, which will be held in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda and Šiauliai 4 – 14 November 2021.

    The registration was open for filmmakers from nine Baltic Sea Region countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia.

    The jury will award a 5,000 EUR prize for the best film in the entire programme (established by the European Film Forum Scanorama) and a 3,000 EUR prize for the best film by a Lithuanian director (established by the Lithuanian Film Centre).

    New Baltic Cinema Competition:

    Alizava (Lithuania)
    Directed by Andrius Žemaitis

    Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

    Blue Moon (Lithuania)
    Directed by Vytautas Kazlauskas

    I Sold My Classmate (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gantas Bendikas

    Elza (Latvia)
    Directed by Walter Mirkss

    Deliveries (Estonia)
    Directed by Lauri Niemelä

    Cufufu (Estonia)
    Directed by Bruno Quast

    The Fantastic (Finland)
    Directed by Maija Blåfield

    Birds of Passage (Sweden)
    Directed by Lisa Meyer

    Inherent (Denmark)
    Directed by Nicolai G. h. Johansen

    Bless You (Poland)
    Directed by Tatyana Christova

    Safe Distance (Poland)
    Directed by Artur Wyrzykowski

    Night upon Kelper 452b (Germany)
    Directed by Ben Voit

    In the Soil (Germany)
    Directed by Casper Rudolf Emil Kjeldsen

    Meaning Behind the Clocks (Germany)
    Directed by Madis Luik

    Apocalypse Baby, We Advertise the End of the World (Germany)
    Directed by Camille Tricaud, Franziska Unger

    Toli (Russia)
    Directed by Diana Mashanova

    ZOT (Russia)
    Directed by Anna Anya Ru Ermolinskaya

    Zarnitsa (Russia)
    Directed by Alena Shevchenko

    Published in Lithuania

