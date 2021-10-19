FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

The registration was open for filmmakers from nine Baltic Sea Region countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia.
The jury will award a 5,000 EUR prize for the best film in the entire programme (established by the European Film Forum Scanorama) and a 3,000 EUR prize for the best film by a Lithuanian director (established by the Lithuanian Film Centre).
Click HERE for the press release.
New Baltic Cinema Competition:
Alizava (Lithuania)
Directed by Andrius Žemaitis
Techno, Mama (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Blue Moon (Lithuania)
Directed by Vytautas Kazlauskas
I Sold My Classmate (Lithuania)
Directed by Gantas Bendikas
Elza (Latvia)
Directed by Walter Mirkss
Deliveries (Estonia)
Directed by Lauri Niemelä
Cufufu (Estonia)
Directed by Bruno Quast
The Fantastic (Finland)
Directed by Maija Blåfield
Birds of Passage (Sweden)
Directed by Lisa Meyer
Inherent (Denmark)
Directed by Nicolai G. h. Johansen
Bless You (Poland)
Directed by Tatyana Christova
Safe Distance (Poland)
Directed by Artur Wyrzykowski
Night upon Kelper 452b (Germany)
Directed by Ben Voit
In the Soil (Germany)
Directed by Casper Rudolf Emil Kjeldsen
Meaning Behind the Clocks (Germany)
Directed by Madis Luik
Apocalypse Baby, We Advertise the End of the World (Germany)
Directed by Camille Tricaud, Franziska Unger
Toli (Russia)
Directed by Diana Mashanova
ZOT (Russia)
Directed by Anna Anya Ru Ermolinskaya
Zarnitsa (Russia)
Directed by Alena Shevchenko