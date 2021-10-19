FESTIVALS: European Film Forum Scanorama 2021 Announces New Baltic Cinema Lineup

VILNIUS: Nineteen films from nine countries will compete in the 12th edition of the international short film programme New Baltic Cinema from 12 to 14 November 2021 during the European Film Forum Scanorama , which will be held in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipeda and Šiauliai 4 – 14 November 2021.

The registration was open for filmmakers from nine Baltic Sea Region countries: Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Germany and Russia.

The jury will award a 5,000 EUR prize for the best film in the entire programme (established by the European Film Forum Scanorama) and a 3,000 EUR prize for the best film by a Lithuanian director (established by the Lithuanian Film Centre).

New Baltic Cinema Competition:

Alizava (Lithuania)

Directed by Andrius Žemaitis

Techno, Mama (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Blue Moon (Lithuania)

Directed by Vytautas Kazlauskas

I Sold My Classmate (Lithuania)

Directed by Gantas Bendikas

Elza (Latvia)

Directed by Walter Mirkss

Deliveries (Estonia)

Directed by Lauri Niemelä

Cufufu (Estonia)

Directed by Bruno Quast

The Fantastic (Finland)

Directed by Maija Blåfield

Birds of Passage (Sweden)

Directed by Lisa Meyer

Inherent (Denmark)

Directed by Nicolai G. h. Johansen

Bless You (Poland)

Directed by Tatyana Christova

Safe Distance (Poland)

Directed by Artur Wyrzykowski

Night upon Kelper 452b (Germany)

Directed by Ben Voit

In the Soil (Germany)

Directed by Casper Rudolf Emil Kjeldsen

Meaning Behind the Clocks (Germany)

Directed by Madis Luik

Apocalypse Baby, We Advertise the End of the World (Germany)

Directed by Camille Tricaud, Franziska Unger

Toli (Russia)

Directed by Diana Mashanova

ZOT (Russia)

Directed by Anna Anya Ru Ermolinskaya

Zarnitsa (Russia)

Directed by Alena Shevchenko