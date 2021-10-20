FNE Oscar Watch 2022: The Jump to Represent Lithuania in Oscar Race

VILNIUS: Giedrė Žickytė’s documentary The Jump has been selected as Lithuania’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Lithuania, Latvia and France.

The film received several accolades including Best Documentary Award at the 2020 Warsaw FF and the Herz Frank Best Director Award at ArtDoc Fest 2021.

The Jump was produced by Lithuania’s Moonmakers in coproduction with Latvia’s VFS Films and Faites un Voeu (France). It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre and the National Film Centre of Latvia

Through original footage and re-enactments the film recollects the story of the Lithuanian sailor Simas Kudirka, who jumped off his Soviet vessel aboard a US coast guard cutter in1970, just off the coast of Martha's Vineyard, asking for asylum. However, the Americans returned him to the Soviets.