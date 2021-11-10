FESTIVALS: Lithuanian/Estonian Doc Gentle Warriors at 2021 Scanorama

VILNIUS: Gentle Warriors directed by Marija Stonyte screens in the New in Lithuanian Film programme at the 2021 edition of Scanorama , which runs 4 – 14 November 2021. The film was produced by Moonmakers ’s Giedre Zickyte, a past participant of the Emerging Producers programme at the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival .

Gentle Warriors is a Lithuanian/Estonian documentary coproduced with Vesilind, about five young women who enlist in the military and become warriors in their own lives. It is Stonyte’s first full-length documentary. Stonyte is the daughter of European Film Award recipient and documentary filmmaker Audrius Stonys.

The 160,000 EUR film benefited from the Lithuanian tax incentives and received 77,000 EUR from the Lithuanian Film Centre, and 26,000 from Estonia from the Estonian Film Institute and Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

International sales are handled by France’s CAT&Docs. The film won two awards at the 2018 Meeting Point Vilnius pitching event and was the winning project at the Edinburgh Pitch.

Production Information:

Moonmakers (Lithuania)

Vesilind (Estonia)

Credits:

Directed by Marija Stonyte