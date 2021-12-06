FESTIVALS: Vilnius Short FF 2022 Announces Competition Films

VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the national competition of the Vilnius International Short Film FestivalShort Film Festival , running 12 – 18 January 2022, and another 29 films have been selected for the international competition.

The festival saw some 1,500 entries vying for slots in its 15th anniversary edition.

“We are cautiously but confidently returning to the cinemas – after last year’s edition being a virtual event, we want to bring the full cinema experience back to the audience,” festival head Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė said. The festival will also be offered online.

All the films will be screened in cinemas in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Panevėžys, Marijampolė, Ukmergė, and on virtual home cinema platforms on 12-18 January. The festival is organised by the film agency Lithuanian Shorts.

National Competition:

Daddy

Directed by Justas Ramanauskas

I Was Max

Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas

Ieva

Directed by Vytautas Plukas, Domas Petronis

Interrogation

Directed by Urtė Sabutytė

It's Alright

Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

Last Time

Directed by Rinaldas Tomaševičius

Places

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Techno, Mama

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

The First Sunday after the First Full Moon

Directed by Greta Griniūtė

The Swamp

Directed by Klementas Leonas Davidavičius