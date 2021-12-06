FESTIVALS: Vilnius Short FF 2022 Announces Competition Films

The festival saw some 1,500 entries vying for slots in its 15th anniversary edition.
“We are cautiously but confidently returning to the cinemas – after last year’s edition being a virtual event, we want to bring the full cinema experience back to the audience,” festival head Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė said. The festival will also be offered online.
All the films will be screened in cinemas in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Panevėžys, Marijampolė, Ukmergė, and on virtual home cinema platforms on 12-18 January. The festival is organised by the film agency Lithuanian Shorts.
National Competition:
Daddy
Directed by Justas Ramanauskas
I Was Max
Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas
Ieva
Directed by Vytautas Plukas, Domas Petronis
Interrogation
Directed by Urtė Sabutytė
It's Alright
Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė
Last Time
Directed by Rinaldas Tomaševičius
Places
Directed by Vytautas Katkus
Techno, Mama
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
The First Sunday after the First Full Moon
Directed by Greta Griniūtė
The Swamp
Directed by Klementas Leonas Davidavičius