FESTIVALS: Vilnius Short FF 2022 Announces Competition Films

By
    VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the national competition of the Vilnius International Short Film FestivalShort Film Festival, running 12 – 18 January 2022, and another 29 films have been selected for the international competition.

    The festival saw some 1,500 entries vying for slots in its 15th anniversary edition.

    “We are cautiously but confidently returning to the cinemas – after last year’s edition being a virtual event, we want to bring the full cinema experience back to the audience,” festival head Rimantė Daugėlaitė-Cegelskienė said. The festival will also be offered online.

    All the films will be screened in cinemas in Vilnius, Kaunas, Klaipėda, Panevėžys, Marijampolė, Ukmergė, and on virtual home cinema platforms on 12-18 January. The festival is organised by the film agency Lithuanian Shorts.

    National Competition:

    Daddy
    Directed by Justas Ramanauskas

    I Was Max
    Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas

    Ieva
    Directed by Vytautas Plukas, Domas Petronis

    Interrogation
    Directed by Urtė Sabutytė

    It's Alright
    Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

    Last Time
    Directed by Rinaldas Tomaševičius

    Places
    Directed by Vytautas Katkus

    Techno, Mama
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

    The First Sunday after the First Full Moon
    Directed by Greta Griniūtė

    The Swamp
    Directed by Klementas Leonas Davidavičius

