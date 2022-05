Cinephilia and Runner Lead Lithuanian Silver Crane Awards Nods

VILNIUS: Algimantas Puipa's Cinephilia and Andrius Blaževičus Runner have scored the most nominations,13 each, at the Lithuanian National Silver Crane film awards, which will be announced on 5 June 2022. Both films are nominated in the category of best film and best script. They are followed by Laurynas Bareiša's Pilgrims with 11 nominations.

Altogether 31 films are competing for the awards in 22 categories.

Best Feature Film:

Runner (Lithuania, Czech Republic)

Directed by Andrius Blaževičius

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Bionaut

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Pilgrims (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

The Castle (Lithuania, Ireland)

Directed by Lina Lužytė

Produced by Artbox, Samson Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Screen Ireland, RTE

Cinephilia (Lithuania)

Directed by Algimantas Puipa

Produced by Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

People We Know Are Confused (Lithuania)

Directed by Tomas Smulkis

Produced by Just a Moment

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Documentary:

Mončys. Samogitian from Paris (Lithuania)

Directed by Linas Mikuta

Mr. Landsbergis (Lithuania, the Netherlands)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Exemplary Behavior (Lithuania, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Italy)

Directed by Audrius Mickevičius, Nerijus Milerius,

The Jump (Lithuania, Latvia, France, United States)

Directed by Giedrė Žickytė

Gentle Warriors (Lithuania, Estonia)

Directed by Marija Stonytė

Best Director:

Laurynas Bareiša for Pilgrims

Andrius Blaževičius for Runner

Linas Mikuta for Mončys. Samogitian from Paris

Algimantas Puipa for Cinephilia

Giedrė Žickytė for The Jump

Best Script:

Laurynas Bareiša for Pilgrims

Marija Kavtaradze, Tekle Kavtaradze, Andrius Blaževičius for Runner

Linas Mikuta for Mončys. Samogitian from Paris

Algimantas Puipa for Cinephilia

Giedrė Žickytė for The Jump

Best Actor:

Giedrius Kiela for Pilgrims

Teodoras Lipčius for Mazas didelis stebuklas (Lithuania)

Directed by Justinas Krisiunas

Produced by Dublis Production, LRT

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Elijas Malinauskas for A Butterfly's Heart (Lithuania)

Directed by Inesa Kurklietytė

Produced by Fralita Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Arūnas Sakalauskas for People We Know Are Confused

Mantas Zemleckas for Cinephilia

Best Actress:

Barbora Bareikytė for The Castle

Gabija Bargailaitė for Pilgrims

Sigismund Elena Jakštaitė for Runner

Milda Noreikaitė for People We Know Are Confused

Vesta Šumilovaitė-Tertelienė for Cinephilia

Best Supporting Actor:

Juozas Budraitis for Cinephilia

Vytautas Kaniušonis for Runner

Aleksas Kazanavičius for Cinephilia

Lukas Malinauskas for Cinephilia

Paulius Markevičius for Pilgrims

Best Supporting Actress:

Laima Akstinaitė for Runner

Inesa Marcinkevičiūtė for Cinephilia

Jūratė Onaitytė for Cinephilia

Indrė Patkauskaitė for Pilgrims

Rasa Samuolytė for The Castle

Best Animated Film:

Elena (Lithuania, France, Croatia)

Directed by Birutė Sodeikaitė

Produced by Art Shot

Coproduced by Tripode Productions, Adriatic Animation

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Croatian Film Centre

Mora Mora (Lithuania)

Directed by Jurga Šeduikytė

Produced by Meno Avilys

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Digital Voodoo (Lithuania)

Directed by Antanas Skučas, Julius Zubavičius

Produced by Playing Nerve, Tylus Kinas

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Minority Coproduction:

The Earth Is Blue as an Orange (Ukraine, Lithuania)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

Produced by Albatros Co

Coproduced bu Moonmakers

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Diapason (Iran)

Directed by Hamed Tehrani

Out of Sync (Spain, Lithuania, France)

Directed by Juanjo Giménez

Produced by Tres la Película Frida Nadir AIE

Coproduced by Frida Films, M-Films

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Best Cinematography:

Feliksas Abrukauskas for Cinephilia

Rimvydas Leipus for The Jump

Narvydas Naujalis for Runner

Viktoras Radzevičius for A Butterfly's Heart

Kristina Sereikaitė for Roman's Childhood

Best Editing:

Laurynas Bareiša for Pilgrims

Daniel Kokanauskis for Mr. Landsbergis

Ričardas Matačius for Cinephilia

Linas Mikuta for Mončys. Samogitian from Paris

Ieva Veiverytė for Runner

Best Composer:

Donatas Bielkauskas for Mončys. Samogitian From Paris

Lina Lapelytė for People We Know Are Confused

Pijus Meižis for Cinephilia

Jakub Rataj for Runner

Domas Strupinskas for Out of Sync

Best Production Design:

Aurimas Akšys for Runner

Rytis Daraškevičius for Lobis

Jurgita Gerdvilaitė, Ramūnas Rastauskas for Cinephilia

Sigita Šimkūnaitė for People We Know Are Confused

Anželika Šulcaitė for A Butterfly's Heart

Best Costume Design:

Arūnė Daukantaitė for Pilgrims

Neringa Keršulytė for A Butterfly's Heart

Fausta Naujalė for Runner

Agnė Rimkutė for Cinephilia

Monika Vėbraitė for People We Know Are Confused

Best Make-up Artist:

Jurgita Globytė for Runner

Eglė Mikalauskaitė - Gricienė for Cinephilia

Milda Petružytė - Gucevičienė for A Butterfly's Heart

Inga Raslanaitė for The Castle

Brigita Stelmokė for Pilgrims

Best Sound:

Julius Grigelionis for Pilgrims

Jonas Maksvytis for The Jump

Martin Ožvold, Lukáš Moudrý, Kryštof Blabla for Runner

Vytis Puronas for Dawn of War

Saulius Urbanavičius for Mr. Landsbergis

Best Short Film:

Išvyka

Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė

Miegamasis rajonas

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Motinos

Directed by Birutė Kapustinskaitė

Techno, Mama

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Žiūrėk koks garsas. Vilniaus garso sistemų kultūra

Directed by Mikas Žukauskas

Best Student Film:

Aš buvau Maksas

Directed by Lukas Kacinauskas

Pardaviau klasiokę

Directed by Gantas Bendikas

Paskutinis kartas

Directed by Rinaldas Tomaševičius

Šokis

Directed by Danielius Minkevičius

Viskas gerai

Directed by Jorūnė Greičiūtė