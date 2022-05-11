PRODUCTION: TV Series Troll Farm Shoots in Lithuania

VILNIUS: Dansu Films has started filming the dramedy TV series Troll Farm / Trolių ferma directed by Ernestas Jankauskas in Lithuania. The project was the winner of the first edition of the co-financing market TV Beats Forum at Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, which took place in November 2021 within the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival .

Troll Farm tells the story of a wrongly fired corporate diva Ana, who struggles to clear her name, while slowly embracing the dark side of revenge and becoming the monster she’s fighting.

Gabija Siurbyte is producing through Dansu films. The project is supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Television and Radio, and Telia Lietuva. The budget is approximately 1 m EUR.

The project, consisting of five one-hour long episodes, was showcased at Content London and Série Series.

The shooting is taking place mainly in Vilnius from May to July 2022. The filming started on 5 May 2022 and will last for 44 days.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dansu films (Lithuania)

Gabija Siurbytė: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Ernestas Jankauskas

Screenwriters: Domantė Urmonaitė, Martynas Mendelis.

DoP: Feliksas Abrukauskas

Production designer: Paulius Jurevičius

Costume designer: Fausta Naujalė

Make-up: Eglė Gricienė

Cast: Cast: Gabija Siurbytė, Roberta Sirgėdaitė, Valentinas Krulikovskis, Viltė Šiaulytė, Andrius Paulavičius, Valentin Novopolskij, Renata Kutinaitė