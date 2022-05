CANNES: Lithuanian director Vytautas Katkus has received the Cannes Critics' Week's Next Step Award for his project The Visitor in what is being hailed by many as a “Lithuanian New Wave” with Lithuanian films seeing an increasingly high profile around the world.

Vytautas Katkus is one of the many promising directors emerging from Lithuania. The award comes with a 5,000 EUR grant. The film project The Visitor is about a young man as he tries to make a new life for himself in a foreign land, where he does not speak the language or know anyone.

Katkus's first short Community Gardens was selected for Semaine de la Critique in 2019, his second one Places (2020) screened at Venice Orrizonti.