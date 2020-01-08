SKOPJE: Willow, the new feature film by the Academy award nominated Macedonian helmer Milcho Manchevski, has been acquired by the French sales agent Reel Suspects.
The Macedonian/Hungarian/Albanian/Belgian coproduction was produced by Jane Kjortosev through Banana Film in coproduction with Baba Film, Pioneer Pictures (Hungary), Tirana Film Institute (Albania), and Belgian companies Saga Film and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance. The late British producer Nik Powell was the executive producer.
With his sixth feature film Manchevski returned to shooting in Macedonia after an absence of nine years.
Willow / Vrba stars young actors Nikola Risteski, Sara Klimoska, Natalia Teodosieva, Nenad Nacev and the more experienced Kamka Tocinovski.