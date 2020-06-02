North Macedonia Supports Independent Film Workers

SKOPJE: The government of North Macedonia will provide financial support for independent film workers.

Film workers will receive a monthly payment of 14,500 MKD (approx. 250 EUR) going back to the months of March and April 2020.

Gorjan Tozija, director of the North Macedonia Film Agency, has overseen support for 27 film projects, transferring funds from its annual budget for projects that are completed or in the process of completion to be used to cover contractual costs towards freelancers and others.

The Film Agency and the Macedonian Film Professionals’ Association have formed a joint commission to find a way to give direct compensation for film workers. The North Macedonia Film Agency is also actively preparing basic safety guidelines for filming.