GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces Film Production Grants

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 2,889,430 EUR / 177,700,000 MKD for production grants for feature, short, animation films and documentaries in the first grant call of 2020. The Agency supported six majority feature films including four debuts, three minority coproductions, four majority long documentaries, one minority long documentary, one minority long animation and five short films.

Directors Milcho Manchevski and Teona Strugar Mitevska received the highest amounts of support 487,805 EUR / 30 m MKD each for their new films Kajmak and The Happiest Man in the World / Najsrekniot covek na svetot.

The three minority feature films include Escort by Lucas Nola (coproduced by Skopje Film Studio), Behind the Haystacks by Assimina Proedrou (coproduced by Sektor Film), Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi by Ivan Marinović (coproduced by Krug Film).

In the debuts category, the biggest grant of 374,599 EUR / 23 m MKD went to Agim Abdula`s Coma / Koma.

