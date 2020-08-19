FESTIVALS: Makedox Opens as Hybrid Film Fest

SKOPJE: The 11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival will hold its first hybrid edition from 19 to 26 August 2020 under the motto "Merge with Silence". The films and content will be available in two open-air cinemas and online and on-demand. This is the first time the festival will be using a virtual platform.

The festival will be held without the physical presence of foreign guests due to the pandemic and the measures for protection and prevention of Covid-19. The film discussions, talks, masterclasses and workshops will be held only virtually.

The festival will screen 67 films. The screenings will be held at the open-air cinema of Youth Cultural Center (MKC) and the Cinemateque of North Macedonia.

The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Focus Netherlands. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme and the Moral Approach Award.

The second edition of MakeCoProDox Forum is being held virtually as well. There were meetings between regional film funds on 5 and 6 August. A pitching workshop was held for the 10 selected on 6 August. The second part of the forum will continue from 20 to 25 August.

MAIN SELECTION:

Epicentro (France, Austria)

Directed by Hubert Sauper

Sing me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Thomas Balmès

Once the Dust Settles (Netherlands)

Directed by John Appel

collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)

Directed by Alexander Nanau

Produced by Alexander Nanau Production

Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany

Our Time Machine (USA, China)

Directed by Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang

Only the Devil Lives Without Hope (Sweden, Norway)

Directed by Magnus Gertten

Holy Father / Tatăl nostru (Romania)

Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu

Produced by Filmlab

Coproduced by HBO Europe

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre

Max Richter’s Sleep (United Kingdom, USA)

Directed by Natalie Johns

Merry Christmas, Yiwu / Srećna Nova, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium, Qatar)

Directed by Mladen Kovačević

Produced by Horopter filmska produkcija

Coproduced by Horopter Film Production, Sisyfos Film Production, Bocalupo Films, ma.ja.de., Visible Film

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Caught in the Net (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová

Produced by Hypermarket Film

Coproduced by Česká televize, RTVS, Peter Kerekes Film, Helium Film

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund