FESTIVALS: Makedox Opens as Hybrid Film Fest

The festival will be held without the physical presence of foreign guests due to the pandemic and the measures for protection and prevention of Covid-19. The film discussions, talks, masterclasses and workshops will be held only virtually.
The festival will screen 67 films. The screenings will be held at the open-air cinema of Youth Cultural Center (MKC) and the Cinemateque of North Macedonia.
The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Focus Netherlands. The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme and the Moral Approach Award.
The second edition of MakeCoProDox Forum is being held virtually as well. There were meetings between regional film funds on 5 and 6 August. A pitching workshop was held for the 10 selected on 6 August. The second part of the forum will continue from 20 to 25 August.
MAIN SELECTION:
Epicentro (France, Austria)
Directed by Hubert Sauper
Sing me a Song (France, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Thomas Balmès
Once the Dust Settles (Netherlands)
Directed by John Appel
collective / colectiv (Romania, Luxembourg)
Directed by Alexander Nanau
Produced by Alexander Nanau Production
Coproduced by Samsa Film, HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Luxembourg Film Fund and the Sundance Documentary Fund, with the contribution of RTS Switzerland, RSI Switzerland, YES Docu, MDR Germany
Our Time Machine (USA, China)
Directed by Yang Sun, S. Leo Chiang
Only the Devil Lives Without Hope (Sweden, Norway)
Directed by Magnus Gertten
Holy Father / Tatăl nostru (Romania)
Directed by Andrei Dăscălescu
Produced by Filmlab
Coproduced by HBO Europe
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre
Max Richter’s Sleep (United Kingdom, USA)
Directed by Natalie Johns
Merry Christmas, Yiwu / Srećna Nova, Yiwu (Sweden, Serbia, France, Germany, Belgium, Qatar)
Directed by Mladen Kovačević
Produced by Horopter filmska produkcija
Coproduced by Horopter Film Production, Sisyfos Film Production, Bocalupo Films, ma.ja.de., Visible Film
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Caught in the Net (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Vít Klusák, Barbora Chalupová
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Česká televize, RTVS, Peter Kerekes Film, Helium Film
Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund