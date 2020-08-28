FESTIVALS: Epicentro Wins Makedox 2020

The 11th edition of Makedox screens 67 films. The open-air screenings were held at the open-air cinema of Youth Cultural Center (MKC) and the Cinemateque of North Macedonia and the online screenings on the platform Cinesquare. This is the first time the festival has used a virtual platform.
The second edition of MakeCoProDox Forum which ended on 25 August 2020 was held only virtually.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
Epicentro (Austria, France)
Directed by Hubert Sauper
Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
A Tunnel (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Nino Orjjnikidže, Vano Arsenishvili
Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
The Rex Will Sail In (Croatia)
Directed by Josip Lukić
Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
The Fantastic (Finland)
Directed by Maija Blåfield
Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Special Mention:
Speak so I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia, Qatar)
Directed by Marija Stojnić