FESTIVALS: Epicentro Wins Makedox 2020

SKOPJE: The Austrian/French documentary Epicentro by Hubert Sauper won the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 11th edition of MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival , whose open-air screenings began on 19 and ended on 26 August 2020. The festival will continue online until 20 September 2020.

The 11th edition of Makedox screens 67 films. The open-air screenings were held at the open-air cinema of Youth Cultural Center (MKC) and the Cinemateque of North Macedonia and the online screenings on the platform Cinesquare. This is the first time the festival has used a virtual platform.

The second edition of MakeCoProDox Forum which ended on 25 August 2020 was held only virtually.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:

Epicentro (Austria, France)

Directed by Hubert Sauper

Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:

A Tunnel (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Nino Orjjnikidže, Vano Arsenishvili

Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:

The Rex Will Sail In (Croatia)

Directed by Josip Lukić

Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:

The Fantastic (Finland)

Directed by Maija Blåfield

Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:

Acasă, My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Special Mention:

Speak so I Can See You (Serbia, Croatia, Qatar)

Directed by Marija Stojnić