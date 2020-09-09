FESTIVALS: Skopje Film Festival Kicks Off Five Months Later Than Planned With Open-Air Screenings

SKOPJE: The 23rd edition of the Skopje Film Festival , which was due in April, kicks off on 9 September 2020 with open-air screenings, due to COVID-19 restrictions. This edition, which is held until 16 September 2020, will only take place in the open-air cinema of the Cinematheque of North Macedonia , with a limited number of seats and under strict measures.

The Australian/UK/French coproduction True History of the Kelly Gang directed by Justin Kurzel, based on Peter Carey's novel and starring George McKay and Russell Crowe, will open the festival.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Federico Fellini the festival will hold a retrospective with 10 of his films in collaboration with the Cinematheque of North Macedonia and Cineteca Nazionale of Italy. Juliet of the Spirits / Giulietta degli spiriti (1965) will be screened on the opening night.

“We are happy that the Skopje Film Festival managed to survive and that even in the pandemic we manage to hold the 23rd edition. This year we adapted the programme to the conditions, but with a number of important films,” said Tatjana Janevska, director of the festival.

More than 20 feature and documentary films are divided into three programmes: World Cinema Program, Queer Film Days and 100 years of Federico Fellini’s birth.

The festival will also host two exhibitions for a limited number of visitors and a five-day workshop from 9 to 13 September, which will include practical work on basic film techniques and camera. All screenings are free. The Skopje Film Festival is organised with support from the North Macedonia Film Agency and the City of Skopje.

This is the third festival to be held outdoors in the country since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020.

Line-up:

OPENING FILM: True History of the Kelly Gang (Australia, UK, France)

Directed by Justin Kurzel

WORLD CINEMA PROGRAMME:

Ema (Chile)

Directed by Pablo Larraín

Bad Tales (Italy, Switzerland)

Directed by Damiano D'Innocenzo, Fabio D'Innocenzo

Fanny Lye Deliver'd (UK)

Directed by Thomas Clay

Heist of the Century (Argentina)

Directed by Ariel Winograd

QUEER FILM DAYS:

If It Were Love (France)

Directed by Patric Chiha

The Lawyer / Advokatas (Lithuania)

Directed by Romas Zabarauskas

Produced by Naratyvas

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Sales by Wide Management

Welcome to Chechnya (USA)

Directed by David France

1OO YEARS OF FEDERICO FELLINI’S BIRTH:

Ginger and Fred (Italy, France, Germany, 1986)

And the Ship Sails On (Italy, France, 1983)

I Vitelloni (Italy, France, 1953)

Boccaccio '70 (Italy, France, 1962)

Toby Dammit (France, Italy, 1968)

Orchestra Rehearsal (Italy, Germany, 1978)

8 1⁄2 (Italy, France, 1963)

Satyricon (Italy, 1969)

Casanova (Italy, 1976)

Juliet of the Spirits (Italy, France, 1965)