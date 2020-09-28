FESTIVALS: French Drama Gagarine Wins Best Film Award at Cinedays

SKOPJE: The French drama Gagarine directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh scooped the best film award in the official selection of the 19th Cinedays Festival of European Film , which ran from 18 to 24 September 2020 at nine open air locations in Skopje.

The jury, composed of actress and producer Labina Mitevska, moderator, author and filmmaker Knut Elstermann, and actor Blagoj Veselinov, selected Gagarine out of five films in the Official Selection.

The Serbian/Slovenian/Dutch/French/Bosnian coproduction Oasis directed by Ivan Ikić was named best out of the four films in the SEE Programme. A special mention in this selection was given to

Croatian director Jure Pavlović for Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina).

Homo by Igor Ivanov, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia and Kosovo, closed the festival.

The 19th edition of the festival, which was held two months earlier than its regular November dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by more than 5,000 people at the open-air screenings. Under the slogan Film on every screen, it screened more than 40 titles with a focus on domestic film production.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Star (Best Film):

Gagarine (France)

Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh

SEE Programme:

Golden Sun (Best Film):

Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Ivan Ikić

Produced by SENSE Production

Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages

Special Mention:

Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Jure Pavlović

Produced by Sekvenca

Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)