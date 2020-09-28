FESTIVALS: French Drama Gagarine Wins Best Film Award at Cinedays

The jury, composed of actress and producer Labina Mitevska, moderator, author and filmmaker Knut Elstermann, and actor Blagoj Veselinov, selected Gagarine out of five films in the Official Selection.
The Serbian/Slovenian/Dutch/French/Bosnian coproduction Oasis directed by Ivan Ikić was named best out of the four films in the SEE Programme. A special mention in this selection was given to
Croatian director Jure Pavlović for Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina).
Homo by Igor Ivanov, a coproduction between North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Slovenia and Kosovo, closed the festival.
The 19th edition of the festival, which was held two months earlier than its regular November dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was attended by more than 5,000 people at the open-air screenings. Under the slogan Film on every screen, it screened more than 40 titles with a focus on domestic film production.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Official Competition:
Golden Star (Best Film):
Gagarine (France)
Directed by Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh
SEE Programme:
Golden Sun (Best Film):
Oasis (Serbia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Ivan Ikić
Produced by SENSE Production
Coproduced by Tramal Films (SI), Kepler Film (HL), Les Films d’Antoine (FR), SCCA / Pro.ba (BiH)
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Center, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Sarajevo Cinema Fund, Creative Europe MEDIA and Eurimages
Special Mention:
Mater (Croatia, Serbia, France, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Jure Pavlović
Produced by Sekvenca
Coproduced by Wake Up Films (Serbia), Les Films De L'œil Sauvage (France), Novi Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)