FESTIVALS: CINEIndustry Film Market Holds Hybrid Edition

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the 2020 market, the CINEIndustry film market is dedicated entirely to film distribution and the challenges facing distributors and the distribution chain.

In addition, six Macedonian feature projects in development will be pitched to industry guests, including sales agents and distributors. The six-day event will be a hybrid edition, combining on-site and online events.

The event would have been held in conjunction with the Cinedays Festival of European Film, which took place two months earlier than its regular November dates, with a reduced programme lasting fewer days.

The event is supported by the Ministry of Culture of North Macedonia.

The 2020 line-up of events follows:



25 November, 15:00

THE SUCCESSFUL DISTRIBUTION OF HONEYLAND

Speaker: producer Atanas Georgiev



26 November, 11:00

PANEL: FILM DISTRIBUTION IN THE MIDDLE OF A GLOBAL PANDEMIC (PROBLEMS AND CHALLENGES)

Speakers: Margarita Arsova (Youth Cultural Center), Igor Mrakov (Cineplexx MK), Julijana Kuzmanovska (MCF MKD), Ognen Antov (Dream Factory)

27 November 14:00

PRESENTATION OF INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF FILM DISTRIBUTORS’ ASSOCIATIONS FIAD

Speaker: Alina Popescu (Secretary General of FIAD)

28 November 12:00

ALL YOU WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT ONLINE DISTRIBUTION, BUT NEVER DARED TO ASK?

Speaker: Sasha Stanishik (Cutaway, Cinesquare)



29-30 November 11:00 – 16:00

INDUSTRY ONE-TO-ONE MEETINGS

(closed sessions)