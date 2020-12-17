Bojan Lazarevski Named Acting Director of North Macedonia Film Agency

SKOPJE: The Macedonian Government named Bojan Lazarevski acting director of the North Macedonia Film Agency at its 15 December 2020 session. He is replacing Gorjan Tozija, whose second mandate expired on 4 August 2020.

The Film Agency had been operating without a signatory since 4 August 2020 until 15 December 2020. On 23 October 2020 the government decided not to extend the mandate of the previous director.

Lazarevski, who is an economist, was a member of the Board of Directors of the Film Agency from 2017 to 2020. Previously, Lazarevski was the head of a partner network composed of credit organisations.

Lazarevski holds an MBA in Management from Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje. He has many years of experience in the banking sector. As a member of the Board of the Film Agency, he managed the decisions on film budgets.