Macedonian TV Series Zoki Poki to Be Aired in Sweden and Norway

SKOPJE: The British distributor Videoplugger has sold the Macedonian live-action kids’ series Zoki Poki to Swedish broadcaster SVT and its Norwegian counterpart NRK.

STV will include Zoki Poki in its children’s channel SVT Barn, dubbed into Swedish, and in Norway it will air on NRK Super, dubbed into Norwegian.

The 10-episode series based on a Macedonian book of the same name premiered on 4 May 2020 on Macedonian Radio Television. The show is centered around young Zoki, who ponders life as it happens along with his three friends.

The modern screening of the beloved children's book by the writer Olivera Nikolova, with which many generations have grown up, is produced by Kino Oko, in coproduction with the Macedonian Radio Television, and was backed with 309,000 EUR / 19 m MKD by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

The show was written by Sasho Kokolanov and Biljana Crvenkovska, and directed by Aleksandar Popovski, Marija Alchevska, Darijan Pejovski and Radovan Petrovik. The main roles in the series are played by Matej Nastevski (Zoki), Anastasia Anevska (Lidija), Mateo Matoski (Boki) and Matej Zimbakov (Goki). Besides the children's team, the series also stars Sasko Kocev and Daniela Ivanoska, who play the parents of Zoki, and Sabina Ajrula-Tozija in the role of his grandmother.

The production company is negotiating to air the series in Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

The shooting of the second season is still uncertain.