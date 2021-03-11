PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Darijan Pejovski in Postproduction with Mimi

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Darijan Pejovski is currently in postproduction with his second feature film Mimi, which he shot from 13 October to 16 November 2020. The film is produced by Tomi Salkovski through Skopje Film Studio in coproduction with Croatia and Kosovo.

Mimi is a psychological drama about a young woman who, suppressed by gender prejudices in her hometown, comes to live in Skopje. She meets the extrovert Sara and a friendship is born between them that soon turns into an obsession. Mimi is a film about superficiality and the false facades we show to others.

The script of the film is also by Pejovski and he worked on its development for about two years. The DoP is Dejan Dimeski. The main characters are played by Natalija Teodosieva, Tamara Ristoska, Oliver Mitkovski, Petar Mircevski, Sasko Kocev, Stefan Spasov, and Deniz Abdula.

The film was shot on multiple locations in Skopje. The postproduction of the film is taking place in Croatia. Damir Teresak from Croatia’s Maxima film and Gazmend Nela from Kosovo`s In My Country Post Production are coproducing.

As a project of national interest, the film is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency with 569,105 EUR / 35 m MKD, and the shooting was done according to the established protocols for filming during COVID-19. The film was also supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and Kosovo Cinematography Center. The development of the film was supported by the SEE Cinema Network with 8,000 EUR.

The film was selected for Works in Progress within Sofia Meetings 2021. No sales agent is attached yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Skopje Film Studio (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Maxima film (Croatia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

In My Country Post Production (Kosovo)

Credits:

Director: Darijan Pejovski

Scriptwriter: Darijan Pejovski

DoP: Dejan Dimeski

Set design: Igor Toshevski

Cast: Natalija Teodosieva, Tamara Ristoska, Oliver Mitkovski, Petar Mircevski, Sasko Kocev, Stefan Spasov, Deniz Abdula, Vladimir Petkovic