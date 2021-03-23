Milcho Manchevski’s Willow Released on VOD in Europe

SKOPJE: Willow / Vrba by the acclaimed Macedonian director Milcho Manchevski was released on VOD in Europe on 20 March 2021 on HBO Go and Cinemax 2.

During 2021 and 2022 the film will be available exclusively in 18 countries, including the Czech Republic, the Slovak Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Bulgaria.

The film tells the stories of three would-be mothers in medieval and contemporary North Macedonia. It stars young actors Nikola Risteski, Sara Klimoska, Natalia Teodosieva, Nenad Nacev, and the more experienced Kamka Tocinovski.

Willow was coproduced by Jane Kjortosev through Banana Film, with Baba Film, Pioneer Pictures (Hungary), the Tirana Film Institute (Albania), and Belgian companies Saga Film and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance. The late British producer Nik Powell was the executive producer.

The film is expected to have a spring VOD premiere in the USA, as well on Kino Now and home video. Later this year the film will be released in US cinemas by Kino Lorber and in Hungarian cinemas through Budapest Film. During 2021, releases are planned in Serbia, Belgium, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Albania, Montenegro and the UK.

The film is represented by Paris-based Reel Suspects. Kino Lorber has acquired the North American rights to the film.