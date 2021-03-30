GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces Delayed Second Production Grants for 2020

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1.23 m EUR / 75.7 m MKD for production grants for feature, short and documentary films within the second grant call of 2020. The grants were awarded later than usual because the agency was without a director from August to December 2020.

The Agency supported two majority debuts, three minority long coproductions, three majority long documentaries and nine short films.

The two majority feature films supported with 382,113 EUR / 23.5 m MKD each include the debut Djahmet by Georgi M. Unkovski, produced by Cinema Futura and coproduced by Sektor Film. Unkovski, who also wrote the script, premiered his short film Sticker / Nalepnica in the International Narrative Short Films at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 and won the Best Narrative Short Prize at the Brooklyn Film Festival. The second is the debut Tenant / Potstanar by Marko Gjokovic, produced by Vladimir Anastasov and Angela Nestorovska through Sektor Film.

The three minority feature films include Brdo by Bruno Gamulin (produced by Croatian Inter film and coproduced by Macedonian Krug Film), Kyuka by Kostis Charamountanis (produced by Greek Heretic and coproduced by Macedonian List Production), and My Mother is a Cosmonaut by Andi Deliana (produced by Albanian Red Helicopter Films and coproduced by Macedonian Dream Factory).

The Agency continues the strategy to support young authors and directors.

