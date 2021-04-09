Ukrainian Film Chrysanthemum Day Wraps Shooting in North Macedonia

There were 10 production days (19-29 March 2021) in North Macedonia on two locations – the monuments Ilinden in Krushevo and Kosturnica in Veles, employing more than 20 crew. During March and April 2021 scenes were also shot in Serbia, Croatia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Part of the film was already shot in the Ukraine and presented at the Odessa International Film Festival in the Work in Progress programme, as well as at the international coproduction forum When East Meets West, held within the Trieste Film Festival.

Chrysanthemum Day / Svyatokhryzantem is a story of relations between a young medical doctor and her patient, an old woman known as a healer, who mysteriously survives a nuclear explosion having completely lost her memory and identity.

Simon Mozgovyi also wrote the script and the main roles are played by: Anastasia Shevchenko, Lyudmyla Mozgova, Ihor Aronov, Dmytro Yaroshenko, Roman Yasinovsky, Andriy Palatny, Nataliya Polonska, Iryna Polonska and Mykyta Skomorokhov.

The film is produced by Oleksandr Chepiga and Artem Koliubaev through the Kiev-based Mainstream Pictures. The project was supported by the Ukrainian State Film Agency.

The Ukrainian release is expected for May 2022.