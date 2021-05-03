PRODUCTION: Eleonora Veninova in Postproduction with First Macedonian Film Shot under COVID-19 Restrictions in 2020

SKOPJE: First time director Eleonora Veninova is in the last stage of editing with Sabattier Effect / Preeksponirano, produced by Goce Kralevski through DNF Films . This Macedonian/Serbian coproduction is the first Macedonian film that was shot under the COVID-19 safety guidelines for filming in 2020.

The film is an urban drama that focuses on a troubled teenager Maya, who upsets the fragile balance of a married couple, professors Anna and Fillip, after staying with them for a few days. Maya grows fond of Anna, working on developing a photograph that would illustrate the photographic phenomenon known as “Sabattier effect”. Eleonora Veninova penned the script.

The main actors are Sara Klimoska, Blagoj Veselinov and Kamka Tocinovski.

The film was shot for 30 days in August and September 2020 on locations in Skopje and Ohrid. The budget is 472,000 EUR.

MirjanaTomić is coproducing through Serbian Lilit. The project is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages and the SEE Cinema Network. The premiere is expected for the autumn/winter of 2021. There is no sales agent attached at this point.

Eleonora Veninova’s short film The Sign premiered at Director’s Fortnight in Cannes. Her previous short films, Hairs and Fighting for Death, both supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, have won a dozen awards and screened at over 60 festivals around the world, including Oscar/BAFTA/EFA qualifying festivals.

Production Information:

Producer:

DNF Films (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Lilit (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Eleonora Veninova

Scriptwriter: Eleonora Veninova

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski

Editor: Goce Kralevski

Production designer: Srdjan Mitrovic

Costume designer: Zaklina Krstevska

Cast: Sara Klimoska, Blagoj Veselinov, Kamka Tocinovska