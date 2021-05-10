North Macedonia Signs Film Coproduction Agreement with France

SKOPJE: Filmmakers from North Macedonia and France will have increased access to funding and incentives in both countries, following the signing of a coproduction treaty between North Macedonia and France.

The governments have signed a film coproduction agreement to enable films that are made jointly by Macedonian producers and their counterparts in France to qualify as films with "national" status in both countries, so that they may be eligible for any national incentives. The coproducer’s share can be at least 10 percent of the total film's budget.

The Film Coproduction Agreement will be administered by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the National Centre for Cinema and the Moving Image (CNC), respectively. According to the Agreement, a Joint Commission is appointed, which consists of representatives of competent institutions and experts who will meet every two years alternately in France and North Macedonia.

The agreement was signed by the Macedonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani and the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian during a visit to Paris on 23 February 2021.