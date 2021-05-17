17-05-2021

Cinemas in North Macedonia Reopen

    SKOPJE: Macedonian cinemas begin to reopen as authorities in North Macedonia ease the domestic COVID-19-related restrictions.

    The Cinematheque of North Macedonia reopened its open-air cinema on 14 May 2021 after being closed since 6 April 2021. Most of the cinemas chose to close their doors on this date due to the imposed nationwide night-time curfew from 8 pm to 5 am local time the next day, with exception of the multiplex cinema Cineplexx, which remained open working part-time.

    The two cinemas in Skopje managed by the Youth Cultural CenterCinema Milenium and Cinema Frosina remain closed, although Cinema Frosina, which has been closed from the beginning Cinematheque Open Air Cinemaof the pandemic, screened a short film on 14 May 2021. The Youth Cultural Center is expected to start its open-air cinema in July 2021. 3D Cinema Bitola is also preparing to begin with open-air cinema during the summer months.

    North Macedonia's government has decided to cut the curfew period imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 by two hours, after shortening it twice in the past two weeks. As of 13 May 2021, the curfew starts at midnight instead of 11 pm, and ends at 4 am.

    Following the easing of the restrictions, theatres and concert halls are also slowly opening their doors to the public after a two-month break due to the third wave of the pandemic.

    Wearing masks is mandatory and all venues must work at 30% of their capacity.

