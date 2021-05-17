Cinemas in North Macedonia Reopen

The Cinematheque of North Macedonia reopened its open-air cinema on 14 May 2021 after being closed since 6 April 2021. Most of the cinemas chose to close their doors on this date due to the imposed nationwide night-time curfew from 8 pm to 5 am local time the next day, with exception of the multiplex cinema Cineplexx, which remained open working part-time.

The two cinemas in Skopje managed by the Youth Cultural Center – Cinema Milenium and Cinema Frosina remain closed, although Cinema Frosina, which has been closed from the beginning of the pandemic, screened a short film on 14 May 2021. The Youth Cultural Center is expected to start its open-air cinema in July 2021. 3D Cinema Bitola is also preparing to begin with open-air cinema during the summer months.

North Macedonia's government has decided to cut the curfew period imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19 by two hours, after shortening it twice in the past two weeks. As of 13 May 2021, the curfew starts at midnight instead of 11 pm, and ends at 4 am.

Following the easing of the restrictions, theatres and concert halls are also slowly opening their doors to the public after a two-month break due to the third wave of the pandemic.

Wearing masks is mandatory and all venues must work at 30% of their capacity.