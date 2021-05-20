PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Jani Bojadzi in Postproduction with Low Budget Drama Shot During Pandemic

SKOPJE: Director Jani Bojadzi is in postproduction with his sophomore feature Cinema Love / Kino Ljubov. This indie low budget drama was shot in two phases due to the COVID-19 bans and infections of the team members, and it is expected to be finished by the end of July 2021.

The film is an independent Macedonian coproduction produced by Cinnamon Media Factory and coproduced by Revolution Production, with a budget of 25,000 EUR.

The first part of the film was shot in January 2021 and the second part in March 2021 on locations in Skopje. There were a total of 14 shooting days.

“This is the first Macedonian indie film funded by the actors and a large part of the team. The first part of the film consists of only two scenes shot in two takes”, representatives of Cinnamon Media Factory told FNE.

The film follows Mira, a lawyer in trouble, who plants a bomb under the car of her brother Stevo on the day when Macedonia declares the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to save the family from disintegration. The plot gradually reveals a game full of misunderstandings, love and passion. Stevo survives the assassination and a year later inaugurates a cinema called "Love", an idea and life dream of Mira's husband.

Macedonian actors Dejan Lilic and Jelena Zugic play the main roles. The cast also includes Robert Ristov, Mirjana Ristov, Blagoj Chorevski and Robert Veljanovski.

Jani Bojadzi’s debut feature Mocking of Christ / Ruganje so Hristos, produced by Orion Production, was released in 2018.

Production Information:

Producer:

Cinnamon Media Factory (North Macedonia)

Coproducer:

Revolution Production (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Jani Bojadzi

Scriptwriter: Jani Bojadzi

DoP: Ivan Zorovski

Music: Goran Trajkovski

Cast: Jelena Zugic, DejanLilic, Robert Ristov, Mirjana Ristov, Blagoj Chorevski, Robert Veljanovski