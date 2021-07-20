Eight Screen Multiplex to Open in Skopje

SKOPJE: Cineplexx cinema group will open the second multiplex in North Macedonia at the brand-new Skopje East Gate shopping center in Skopje. The cinema is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The new high-end multiplex cinema will cover 3,000 square meters. It will have eight cinema halls, the latest cinema technology including laser projectors and Dolby Atmos surround sound system and 1,000 seats. The construction of the 5m EUR investment cinema started on 15 July 2021.

Cineplexx cinema group also operates Cineplexx located in Skopje City Mall shopping center, which opened on 22 November 2012. The only multiplex in the country, it was also the only one that was open part-time during the last closure of cinemas that started on 6 April 2021. Due to the nationwide nighttime curfew during April and May 2021, Cineplexx registered the lowest number of admissions since the beginning of 2021. On the other hand, in June 2021 when the curfew was lifted, the cinema registered 10,711 admissions, which is more than double compared to January 2021 with 5,871 admissions.

“Since June, the admissions have increased significantly for several reasons as the lifting of the curfew, relaxation of measures, and the arrival of new movies. Currently, the most-watched movie of 2021 is F9, followed by Tom & Jerry and Black Widow,” a cinema official told FNE.

Since June 2021, cinemas have been functioning normally with disinfection rules, obligatory masks, and in smaller capacities with food and drinks allowed at the venues.