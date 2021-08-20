FESTIVALS: Makedox 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Four Physical Locations

SKOPJE: More than 70 documentary films in five competition programmes will be screened at the 12th Festival for Creative Documentary Film MakeDox , which kicked off in Skopje on 16 August 2021. Distribution and promotion of documentary films is the main theme of the festival, which expects to host around 30 guests from abroad.

Unlike 2020, when the festival was held as a hybrid event, all the screenings will be held in four physical locations in Skopje. There are exceptions among the activities related to the industry programme: workshops, master classes and the MakeCoProDox forum, which will be held online.

The organisers emphasise that all programme activities will take place according to the new state protocols that are valid from 16 August 2021. According to them, neither accreditation nor entry into the festival space will be approved without proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Focus Ukraine.

The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.

The 12th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, several institutes, embassies, associations and media.

MAIN SELECTION:

Altered States of Consciousness / Odmienne stany świadomości (Poland)

Directed by PiotrStasik

Produced by Joanna Ronikier for Running Rabbit Films

Coproduced by the Polish Television, Mazovia Institute of Culture

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission

Gunda (Norway, USA)

Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky

Taming The Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salome Jashi

Coproduced by Sakdoc Film

Supported by GNFC

Anny (Czech Republic)

Directed by Helena Trestikova

Produced by Negativ Film Productions

Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful (Germany)

Directed by Gero von Boehm

School of Hope (Finland, France, Morocco)

Directed by Mohamed El Aboudi

The Mole Agent (Chile)

Directed by MaiteAlberdi

Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)

Directed by FirouzehKhosrovani