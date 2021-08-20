FESTIVALS: Makedox 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Four Physical Locations

Unlike 2020, when the festival was held as a hybrid event, all the screenings will be held in four physical locations in Skopje. There are exceptions among the activities related to the industry programme: workshops, master classes and the MakeCoProDox forum, which will be held online.
The organisers emphasise that all programme activities will take place according to the new state protocols that are valid from 16 August 2021. According to them, neither accreditation nor entry into the festival space will be approved without proof of vaccination against Covid-19.
The films are split into six sections: Main Programme, Newcomers, Short Dox, Student Dox, Kids and Youth Programme and Focus Ukraine.
The films will compete for the Onion Award for best film in the main competition programme, the Young Onion Award for best film in the Newcomers’ competition programme, the Sliced Onion Award for the best short film, the Onion Seed Award for best film in the student competition programme, and the Moral Approach Award.
The 12th edition of the festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, several institutes, embassies, associations and media.
MAIN SELECTION:
Altered States of Consciousness / Odmienne stany świadomości (Poland)
Directed by PiotrStasik
Produced by Joanna Ronikier for Running Rabbit Films
Coproduced by the Polish Television, Mazovia Institute of Culture
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Mazovia Warsaw Film Commission
Gunda (Norway, USA)
Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky
Taming The Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Salome Jashi
Coproduced by Sakdoc Film
Supported by GNFC
Anny (Czech Republic)
Directed by Helena Trestikova
Produced by Negativ Film Productions
Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful (Germany)
Directed by Gero von Boehm
School of Hope (Finland, France, Morocco)
Directed by Mohamed El Aboudi
The Mole Agent (Chile)
Directed by MaiteAlberdi
Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)
Directed by FirouzehKhosrovani