FESTIVALS: Radiograph of a Family Wins 2021 Makedox

SKOPJE: The Norwegian/Iranian/Swiss documentary Radiograph of a Family directed by Iranian filmmaker Firouzeh Khosrovani won the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 12th edition of MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival . The festival took place in four physical locations in Skopje as well as online from 19 to 26 August 2021.

More than 70 documentaries were screened in five competition programmes. Distribution and promotion of documentaries was the main theme of this year's edition.

Activities related to the industry programme (workshops, masterclasses and the third edition of MakeCoProDox forum) were held virtually.

Makedox was organised with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, several institutes, embassies, associations and media.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:

Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)

Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani

Special Mention:

Gunda (Norway, USA)

Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky

Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:

Dida (Switzerland)

Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina SchwingruberIlić

Special Mention:

Reconciliation (Slovenia, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro)

Directed by Marija Zidar

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Dera Film, Baš Čelik (Serbia) and Seagull Entertainment

Supported by the Slovenian Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Film Centre of Montenegro

Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:

The Game (Switzerland)

Directed by Roman Hodel

Special Mention:

A Little Bit of Paradise (Poland)

Directed by Andrzej Cichocki

Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:

I Don’t Feel at Home Anywhere Anymore (Belgium)

Directed by Viv Li

Special Mention:

Once Upon a Youth (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:

Garage People (Germany)

Directed by Natalija Yefimkina