31-08-2021

FESTIVALS: Radiograph of a Family Wins 2021 Makedox

By
    FESTIVALS: Radiograph of a Family Wins 2021 Makedox

    SKOPJE: The Norwegian/Iranian/Swiss documentary Radiograph of a Family directed by Iranian filmmaker Firouzeh Khosrovani won the Onion Award for best film in the main competition of the 12th edition of MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival. The festival took place in four physical locations in Skopje as well as online from 19 to 26 August 2021.

    More than 70 documentaries were screened in five competition programmes. Distribution and promotion of documentaries was the main theme of this year's edition.  

    Activities related to the industry programme (workshops, masterclasses and the third edition of MakeCoProDox forum) were held virtually.

    Makedox was organised with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, several institutes, embassies, associations and media.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
    Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)
    Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani

    Special Mention:
    Gunda (Norway, USA)
    Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky

    Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
    Dida (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina SchwingruberIlić

    Special Mention:
    Reconciliation (Slovenia, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro)
    Directed by Marija Zidar
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Dera Film, Baš Čelik (Serbia) and Seagull Entertainment
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Film Centre of Montenegro

    Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
    The Game (Switzerland)
    Directed by Roman Hodel

    Special Mention:
    A Little Bit of Paradise (Poland)
    Directed by Andrzej Cichocki

    Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
    I Don’t Feel at Home Anywhere Anymore (Belgium)
    Directed by Viv Li

    Special Mention:
    Once Upon a Youth (Croatia)
    Directed by Ivan Ramljak

    Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
    Garage People (Germany)
    Directed by Natalija Yefimkina

    Published in North Macedonia

    Latest from Marina Lazarevska

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: Makedox 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Four Physical Locations