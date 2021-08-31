FESTIVALS: Radiograph of a Family Wins 2021 Makedox

More than 70 documentaries were screened in five competition programmes. Distribution and promotion of documentaries was the main theme of this year's edition.
Activities related to the industry programme (workshops, masterclasses and the third edition of MakeCoProDox forum) were held virtually.
Makedox was organised with the support of the North Macedonia Film Agency, the City of Skopje, several institutes, embassies, associations and media.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Onion Award for Best Film in the Main Competition:
Radiograph of a Family (Norway, Iran, Switzerland)
Directed by Firouzeh Khosrovani
Special Mention:
Gunda (Norway, USA)
Directed by Viktor Kossakovsky
Young Onion Award for Best Film by First or Second Time Director:
Dida (Switzerland)
Directed by Nikola Ilić, Corina SchwingruberIlić
Special Mention:
Reconciliation (Slovenia, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro)
Directed by Marija Zidar
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Dera Film, Baš Čelik (Serbia) and Seagull Entertainment
Supported by the Slovenian Film Center, Film Center Serbia, Film Centre of Montenegro
Sliced Onion Award for Best Short Film:
The Game (Switzerland)
Directed by Roman Hodel
Special Mention:
A Little Bit of Paradise (Poland)
Directed by Andrzej Cichocki
Onion Seed Award for Best Student Film:
I Don’t Feel at Home Anywhere Anymore (Belgium)
Directed by Viv Li
Special Mention:
Once Upon a Youth (Croatia)
Directed by Ivan Ramljak
Moral Approach Award for Best Moral Approach in Film:
Garage People (Germany)
Directed by Natalija Yefimkina