FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2021 Starts Today

BITOLA: The 42nd edition of the International Cinematographers Film Festival Manaki Brothers kicks off in Bitola on 16 September 2021. Headed by new director Simeon Moni Damevski, the festival will be held in person, two days shorter than its usual course, following strict protocols for protection against COVID-19, including vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests.

The shortened edition will feature two competitive programmes: its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work (with 10 feature films), and the Short Film Programme (with 10 short films). A total of 22 films will be screened until 21 September 2021 under the motto Despite everything.

Macedonian premiere of Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, will open the festival.

The oldest film festival in North Macedonia will honour the Austrian cinematographer Christian Berger with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while the second prize winner is the Russian screenwriter, director and producer Andrei Konchalovsky. Veteran actor Bajram Severdzan is this year's winner of The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, presented by the AFPM/ Macedonian Film Professional Association..

COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)

Directed by Dina Duma

Cinematography by Naum Doksevski

Produced by List Production

Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro

Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)

Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Cinematography by Hélène Louvart

Produced by Antitalent, RT Features

Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Cinematography by Yukiko Iioka

Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)

Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona

Cinematography by Brice Pancot

There is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

Cinematography by Ashkan Ashkani

Coproduced by Europe Media Nest

Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Cinematography by Jani-Petteri Passi

Produced by Aamu Film Company

Coproduced by CTB Film Company, Amrion, Achtung Panda!

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond

The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Cinematography by Kasper Tuxen

Feathers (Egypt, the Netherlands, Greece, France)

Directed by Omar El Zohairy

Cinematography by Kamal Samy

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Cinematography by Jelena Stankovic

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Titane (France)

Directed by Julia Ducournau

Cinematography by Ruben Impens