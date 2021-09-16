FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2021 Starts Today

The shortened edition will feature two competitive programmes: its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work (with 10 feature films), and the Short Film Programme (with 10 short films). A total of 22 films will be screened until 21 September 2021 under the motto Despite everything.
Macedonian premiere of Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, will open the festival.
The oldest film festival in North Macedonia will honour the Austrian cinematographer Christian Berger with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while the second prize winner is the Russian screenwriter, director and producer Andrei Konchalovsky. Veteran actor Bajram Severdzan is this year's winner of The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, presented by the AFPM/ Macedonian Film Professional Association..
COMPETITION CAMERA 300:
Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
Directed by Dina Duma
Cinematography by Naum Doksevski
Produced by List Production
Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro
Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)
Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Cinematography by Hélène Louvart
Produced by Antitalent, RT Features
Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)
Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Cinematography by Yukiko Iioka
Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)
Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona
Cinematography by Brice Pancot
There is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Cinematography by Ashkan Ashkani
Coproduced by Europe Media Nest
Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
Cinematography by Jani-Petteri Passi
Produced by Aamu Film Company
Coproduced by CTB Film Company, Amrion, Achtung Panda!
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute, Estonian Cultural Endowment, MEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond
The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)
Directed by Joachim Trier
Cinematography by Kasper Tuxen
Feathers (Egypt, the Netherlands, Greece, France)
Directed by Omar El Zohairy
Cinematography by Kamal Samy
As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Cinematography by Jelena Stankovic
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Titane (France)
Directed by Julia Ducournau
Cinematography by Ruben Impens