16-09-2021

FESTIVALS: ICFF Manaki Brothers 2021 Starts Today

    BITOLA: The 42nd edition of the International Cinematographers Film Festival Manaki Brothers kicks off in Bitola on 16 September 2021. Headed by new director Simeon Moni Damevski, the festival will be held in person, two days shorter than its usual course, following strict protocols for protection against COVID-19, including vaccination certificates and negative PCR tests.

    The shortened edition will feature two competitive programmes: its traditional Golden Camera 300 competition for best cinematographic work (with 10 feature films), and the Short Film Programme (with 10 short films). A total of 22 films will be screened until 21 September 2021 under the motto Despite everything.

    Macedonian premiere of Sisterhood / Sestri by Dina Duma, winner of the Special Jury Prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, will open the festival.

    The oldest film festival in North Macedonia will honour the Austrian cinematographer Christian Berger with the Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award, while the second prize winner is the Russian screenwriter, director and producer Andrei Konchalovsky. Veteran actor Bajram Severdzan is this year's winner of The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award, presented by the AFPM/ Macedonian Film Professional Association..

    COMPETITION CAMERA 300:

    Sisterhood / Sestri (North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Sisterhood by Dina DumaCinematography by Naum Doksevski
    Produced by List Production
    Coproduced by Added Value Films, ijVidea Production
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Film Centre of Montenegro

    Murina (Croatia, Brazil, United States, Slovenia)
    Directed by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
    Cinematography by Hélène Louvart
    Produced by AntitalentRT Features
    Coproduced by Spiritus Movens, Spok, Staragara
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Slovenian Film CentreViba Film, the Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) and RTV Slovenia

    Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)
    Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
    Cinematography by Yukiko Iioka

    Magnetic Beats / Les Magnétiques (France)
    Directed by Vincent Maël Cardona
    Cinematography by Brice Pancot

    There is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
    Cinematography by Ashkan Ashkani
    Coproduced by Europe Media Nest

    Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)
    Directed by Juho Kuosmanen
    Cinematography by Jani-Petteri Passi
    Produced by Aamu Film Company
    Coproduced by CTB Film Company, Amrion, Achtung Panda!
    Supported by the Estonian Film InstituteEstonian Cultural EndowmentMEDIA - Creative Europe, the Finnish Film Foundation, Yleisradio, ARTE SR Germany, the Russian Cultural Ministry, Eurimages, the Nordisk Film & TV Fond

    The Worst Person in the World / Verdens Verste Meeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)
    Directed by Joachim Trier
    Cinematography by Kasper Tuxen

    Feathers (Egypt, the Netherlands, Greece, France)
    Directed by Omar El Zohairy
    Cinematography by Kamal Samy

    As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    Cinematography by Jelena Stankovic
    Produced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimagesMEDIA-Creative Europe

    Titane (France)
    Directed by Julia Ducournau
    Cinematography by Ruben Impens

