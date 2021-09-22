FESTIVALS: Compartment No 6 Wins ICFF Manaki Brothers 2021

BITOLA: Jani-Petteri Passi, the cinematographer of the Finnish/German/Estonian/Russian coproduction Compartment No 6 / Hytti No 6 by Juho Kuosmanen, received the Golden Camera 300 at the 42nd edition of the International Cinematographers' Film Festival Manaki Brothers . The festival took place in Bitola from 16 to 21 September 2021.

The decision was made by a jury composed of Suki Medenčević, cinematographer/president, and members: Phillip Bergson, film critic/broadcaster/scriptwriter, Sonja Prosenc, director and screenwriter, Wim Vanacker, director/writer, and Dimo Popov, cinematographer.

The Silver Camera 300 went to Kasper Tuxen for the work on Joachim Trier`s The Worst Person in the World / VerdensVersteMeeneske. The Bronze Camera 300 went to Ruben Impens for the work on Julia Ducournau’s Titane.

The Austrian cinematographer Christian Berger and the Russian screenwriter, director and producer Andrei Konchalovsky were awarded each with a Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award. Veteran actor Bajram Severdzan was handed The Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award by the Macedonian Film Professional Association.

A total of 22 films were screened under the motto Despite Everything.

The festival is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Muncipality of Bitola.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Camera 300:

Jani-Petteri Passi for Compartment No 6 / Hytti no 6 (Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen

Produced by Aamu Filmcompany

Coproduced by Achtung Panda, Amrion, Elokuvayhtio Komeetta Oy, CTB Films

Supported by Eurimages, the Finnish Filmm Foundation

Silver Camera 300:

Kasper Tuxen for The Worst Person in the World / Verdens VersteMeeneske (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, France)

Directed by Joachim Trier

Bronze Camera 300:

Ruben Impens for Titane (France)

Directed by Diogo Salgado

Short Film Competition:

Small Camera 300:

Joana Silva Fernandes for Through the Haze (Portugal)

Directed by Agustina San Martín

Golden Camera 300 Lifetime Achievement Award:

Christian Berger (Austria)

Andrei Konchalovsky (Russia)

Big Star of Macedonian Cinema Award:

Bajram Severdzan (North Macedonia)