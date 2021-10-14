FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Sisterhood to Represent North Macedonia in Oscar Race

SKOPJE: Dina Duma’s debut feature Sisterhood / Sestri has been selected as North Macedonia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Macedonian/Montenegrin coproduction.

Sisterhood won the Special Jury Prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The film tells the story of two teenage girls whose friendship is put to a test when they are confronted with the consequences of their decadent behaviour.

The film was produced by List Production in coproduction with Added Value Films and ijVidea Production. The project was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.