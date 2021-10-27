27-10-2021

FESTIVALS: KineNova Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Hybrid Format

By

    SKOPJE: Eight films from nine countries will be shown in the International Competition of the 6th edition of the KineNova International Film Festival, set to take place from 27 to 31 October 2021. The festival will be held in a hybrid format combining screenings at two venues and broadcasting on TV24.

    The slogan of the festival is Filmtrate with a Good Film. The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. Additional programmes include Short Films, Macedonian Feature Films, Focus France and Lux Prize.

    The International Competition jury is composed of Petar Valchanov, Zane Balcus and Vladimir Angelov.

    The festival`s opening film, As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at Cinema Milenium. All the other films will be screened at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia.

    The 2020 edition of the festival was held completely via broadcasting on TV24.

    INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

    As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
    Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
    As Far as I Can Walk by Stefan ArsenijevićProduced by Art & Popcorn
    Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov BrothersArtbox
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film CentreEurimagesMEDIA-Creative Europe

    Amateurs (Poland)
    Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
    Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
    Coproduced by TVPMX35Studio Orka, Fonograf
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)
    Directed by More Raça
    Produced by Arena
    Coproduced by 39 Films, Ad hoc studios, Deluxe, Nephilm Producciones, No problem sonido, DMF Films

    The Other Side of the River (Germany, Finland)
    Directed by Antonia Kilian

    The Sun Goes Down / Solčence zahaja (Serbia)
    Directed by Stefan Krasić
    Produced by Bandur film
    Supported by Film Center Serbia

    Beginning (Georgia, France)
    Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture
    Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A 
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, the Hubert Bals Fund

    The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
    Directed by David Bonneville

    Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Siamak Etemadi
    Produced by Heretic
    Coproduced by Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon
    Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Published in North Macedonia

    Latest from Marina Lazarevska

    More in this category:« Macedonian Cinemas Allowed to Run with 50% Occupancy