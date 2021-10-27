FESTIVALS: KineNova Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Hybrid Format

SKOPJE: Eight films from nine countries will be shown in the International Competition of the 6th edition of the KineNova International Film Festival , set to take place from 27 to 31 October 2021. The festival will be held in a hybrid format combining screenings at two venues and broadcasting on TV24 .

The slogan of the festival is Filmtrate with a Good Film. The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. Additional programmes include Short Films, Macedonian Feature Films, Focus France and Lux Prize.

The International Competition jury is composed of Petar Valchanov, Zane Balcus and Vladimir Angelov.

The festival`s opening film, As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at Cinema Milenium. All the other films will be screened at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia.

The 2020 edition of the festival was held completely via broadcasting on TV24.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:

As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Directed by Stefan Arsenijević

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Amateurs (Poland)

Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska

Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński

Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)

Directed by More Raça

Produced by Arena

Coproduced by 39 Films, Ad hoc studios, Deluxe, Nephilm Producciones, No problem sonido, DMF Films

The Other Side of the River (Germany, Finland)

Directed by Antonia Kilian

The Sun Goes Down / Solčence zahaja (Serbia)

Directed by Stefan Krasić

Produced by Bandur film

Supported by Film Center Serbia

Beginning (Georgia, France)

Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture

Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A

Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, the Hubert Bals Fund

The Last Bath (Portugal, France)

Directed by David Bonneville

Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)

Directed by Siamak Etemadi

Produced by Heretic

Coproduced by Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center