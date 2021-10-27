FESTIVALS: KineNova Film Festival 2021 Ready to Kick Off in Hybrid Format

The slogan of the festival is Filmtrate with a Good Film. The main programme consists of first and second feature films from Europe selected by Igor Angjelkov. Additional programmes include Short Films, Macedonian Feature Films, Focus France and Lux Prize.
The International Competition jury is composed of Petar Valchanov, Zane Balcus and Vladimir Angelov.
The festival`s opening film, As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović by Stefan Arsenijević, will be screened at Cinema Milenium. All the other films will be screened at the Cinematheque of North Macedonia.
The 2020 edition of the festival was held completely via broadcasting on TV24.
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION PROGRAMME:
As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Directed by Stefan Arsenijević
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Amateurs (Poland)
Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Andromeda Galaxy / Galaktika e Andromedes (Kosovo, Spain, Italy, North Macedonia)
Directed by More Raça
Produced by Arena
Coproduced by 39 Films, Ad hoc studios, Deluxe, Nephilm Producciones, No problem sonido, DMF Films
The Other Side of the River (Germany, Finland)
Directed by Antonia Kilian
The Sun Goes Down / Solčence zahaja (Serbia)
Directed by Stefan Krasić
Produced by Bandur film
Supported by Film Center Serbia
Beginning (Georgia, France)
Directed by Déa Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture
Coproduced by Zagid Films, O.F.A
Supported by the Georgian National Film Centre, JSFL, the Netherlands Film Fonds, the Hubert Bals Fund
The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
Directed by David Bonneville
Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Produced by Heretic
Coproduced by Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center