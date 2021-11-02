FESTIVALS: The Other Side of the River Wins KineNova Film Festival 2021

Stefan Arsenijevic collecting the KineNova award for As Far as I Can Walk

SKOPJE: The German/Finish coproduction The Other Side Of The River directed by Antonia Killian has received the Best Film Award at 6th edition of the KineNova International Film Festival , which took place from 27 to 31 October 2021. The award for Best Director went to Stefan Arsenijević for As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović, a coproduction between Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

The acting award in honour of late Macedonian actor Ljupco Todorovski-Upa went to Melika Forotuan from Pari directed by Siamak Etemadi. The jury, composed of Petar Valchanov, Zane Balcus and Vladimir Angelov, decided to give a special award to Iwona Siekierzyńska for the Polish film Amateurs.

Macedonian actor Meto Jovanovski was this year's winner of the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art, while the festival posthumously awarded actress Sabina Ajrula Tozija with the Award for Special Contribution to the Film Art.

The festival took on a hybrid format this year, with film screenings in cinemas and broadcasting on TV24.

WINNERS:

International Competition:

Best Film:

The Other Side of the River (Germany, Finland)

Directed by Antonia Kilian

Best Director:

Stefan Arsenijević for As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)

Produced by Art & Popcorn

Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe

Best Screenplay:

David Bonneville and Diego Rocha for The Last Bath (Portugal, France)

Directed by David Bonneville

Best Acting - UPA:

Actress Melika Forotuan for Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)

Directed by Siamak Etemadi

Produced by Heretic

Coproduced by Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon

Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center

Jury Special Mention:

Amateurs (Poland)

Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska

Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński

Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf

Supported by the Polish Film Institute