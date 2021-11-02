FESTIVALS: The Other Side of the River Wins KineNova Film Festival 2021

The acting award in honour of late Macedonian actor Ljupco Todorovski-Upa went to Melika Forotuan from Pari directed by Siamak Etemadi. The jury, composed of Petar Valchanov, Zane Balcus and Vladimir Angelov, decided to give a special award to Iwona Siekierzyńska for the Polish film Amateurs.
Macedonian actor Meto Jovanovski was this year's winner of the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art, while the festival posthumously awarded actress Sabina Ajrula Tozija with the Award for Special Contribution to the Film Art.
The festival took on a hybrid format this year, with film screenings in cinemas and broadcasting on TV24.
WINNERS:
International Competition:
Best Film:
The Other Side of the River (Germany, Finland)
Directed by Antonia Kilian
Best Director:
Stefan Arsenijević for As Far as I Can Walk / Strahinja Banović (Serbia, France, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Lithuania)
Produced by Art & Popcorn
Coproduced by Surprise Alley, Les Films Fauves, Chouchkov Brothers, Artbox
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Film Incentive, CNC’ Aide aux cinémas du monde, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, MEDIA-Creative Europe
Best Screenplay:
David Bonneville and Diego Rocha for The Last Bath (Portugal, France)
Directed by David Bonneville
Best Acting - UPA:
Actress Melika Forotuan for Pari (Greece, France, the Netherlands, Bulgaria)
Directed by Siamak Etemadi
Produced by Heretic
Coproduced by Le Bureau, Topkapi Films, The Chouchkov Brothers, Bord Cadre Films, Biokon
Supported by the Bulgarian National Film Center
Jury Special Mention:
Amateurs (Poland)
Directed by Iwona Siekierzyńska
Produced by Autograf Karol Wożbiński
Coproduced by TVP, MX35, Studio Orka, Fonograf
Supported by the Polish Film Institute