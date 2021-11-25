VOD Platform Gley.mk Launched in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Macedonian company SVOD Master D.O.O has launched a new national VOD platform Gley.mk in North Macedonia. The platform offers a wide range of local, regional and international films, and children's programmes, translated and dubbed into Macedonian and Albanian.

Gley.mk made its debut at the beginning of November 2021 and is subscription based. It offers three types of subscriptions, with subscription fees ranging from 299 MKD / 4.8 EUR to 499 MKD / 8.1 EUR per month, depending on the number of devices. The content is accessible on Smart TVs, PCs, smartphones and tablets, and the service is integrated into iOS and Android mobile apps.

For now, the platform is only geo-blocked for North Macedonia, with plans to become available to Macedonian expatriates abroad.

Darko Perushevski, the creator and executive manager of the new platform, pointed out that this is not an ordinary video library, but it has a broader mission to support Macedonian production.

Among the available titles are Milcho Manchevski`s films Before the Rain, Dust, Shadows and Mothers, Rade Šerbedžija and Danilo Šerbedžija`s The Liberation of Skopje, Vardan Tozija`s Amok, and the TV series In Treatment / Na terapija, Prespav, The Family Markovski, and others. All films and TV series are in Macedonian and Albanian.