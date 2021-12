PRODUCTION: Kastriot Abdyli Wraps Shooting on Macedonian/Belgian/Bulgarian Perhaps

SKOPJE: Kastriot Abdyli has finished the shooting of his second feature Perhaps / Mozebi, produced by Dardania Film .

Perhaps is a story of two delicate and beautiful women whose dreams have been destroyed by three brutal men, and of the women’s ultimate, liberating revenge.

The film was shot for 26 days on locations in Skopje and one day in Bitola. Filming began on 25 October 2021. Honeyland cinematographer Fejmi Daut is the DoP. The cast includes Katerina Jovanović, Fitore Miftari, Visar Viska, Arben Bajraktaraj and Ismail Kasumi.

It is a majority Macedonian production led by Dardania Film, in coproduction with Be Revolution Pictures (Belgium) and Doli Media Studio (Bulgaria).

The full budget is around 700,000 EUR. North Macedonia Film Agency supported it with 324,000 EUR.

The release is expected in the autumn of 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dardania Film (North Macedonia)

Credits:

Director: Kastriot Abdyli

Scriptwriters: Tom Waters, Moni Damevski, Domenico La Porta

DoP: Fejmi Daut

Cast: Katerina Jovanović, Fitore Miftari, Visar Viska, Arben Bajraktaraj and Ismail Kasumi