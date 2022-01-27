OBITUARY: Macedonian Producer Gorjan Tozija

SKOPJE: Macedonian film producer and former director of the North Macedonia Film Agency , Gorjan Tozija died on 13 February 2021 at the age of 68.

Gorjan Tozija was born in 1954. He graduated from the Department of Art History and Archeology at the University Ss. Cyril and Methodius in Skopje in 1981. He worked for Jadran Film in Zagreb from 1979 to 1993. In 1993 he became head of the state production company Vardar Film, at the time when the film Before the Rain / Pred Dozdot directed by Milcho Manchevski was produced and nominated for an Oscar.

He was a former State Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and advisor of former President Branko Crvenkovski’s cabinet from 2004 to 2007. He was the head of the Film Professionals Association (DFRM) from 2010 to 2013. During his career he worked on more than 50 film and TV projects.

The Macedonian Government named Gorjan Tozija acting director of the North Macedonia Film Agency on 10 August 2017. He served as the director until 21 October 2020. In 2021, the Government named him Coordinator for support and development of the Prespa region.