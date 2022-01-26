GRANTS: North Macedonia Film Agency's Production Grants

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 821,950 EUR / 50.5 m MKD in production grants for feature, short, and documentary films within the second grant call of 2021.

A total of 14 films were granted financial support. The Agency supported two majority debuts, one minority long coproduction, one majority long documentary, three minority long documentaries, and six majority short films, including one animated short film.

The two majority feature films are supported with 243,902 EUR / 15 m MKD each and include The Secret of the Barren Hill / Tajnata na goliot rid by Igor Aleksov, produced by City Star production. This is Aleksov's sophomore feature after Lena and Vladimir, produced by MIND Productions and DMF Film. The second is the debut The Park / Parkot by Sabidin Aliu, produced by Vizioni Plus Production.

The supported minority feature film is Observation / Opazovanje directed by Janez Burger and coproduced by Kaval Film, produced by Staragara in coproduction with Transmedia (Italy), Propeler Film (Croatia) and, SENSE Production (Serbia).

The Agency continues the strategy to support young authors and directors.

Click HERE for the full grants chart.