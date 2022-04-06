PRODUCTION: Teona Strugar Mitevska Develops Mother (a Possible Story of Mother Teresa)

SKOPJE: Macedonian award-winning director Teona Strugar Mitevska is in development with Mother (a Possible Story of Mother Teresa), a film about Mother Teresa before she becomes Mother Teresa. Labina Mitevska is producing through North Macedonia's Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production in coproduction with Sebastien Delloye through Entre Chien et Loup from Belgium.

One or more European countries are expected to join the project.

The film follows seven days in the life of the 40 year-old ambitious woman, just as she leaves the St. Mary’s convent in order to create her own religious order.

The director penned the script together with Macedonian writer Goce Smilevski and Bosnian scriptwriter Elma Tataragić. The fictional feature is based on Mitevska`s four-part TV series Teresa and I, produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski production and coproduced by the public service TV broadcaster Macedonian Radio Television. It premiered on Macedonian Radio Television in 2015.

The project was presented along 34 feature-film projects from 32 countries at the 19th edition of the Berlinale Co-production Market 2022.

The principal photography is due to start in October 2023.

Teona Strugar Mitevska is currently in postproduction withThe Happiest Man In The World, produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Vertigo (Slovenia), Terminal 3 (Croatia), Entre Chien et Loup (Belgium), SCCA/Pro.ba (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Beofilm (Denmark).

Production Information:

Producer:

Sisters and Brother Mitevski production (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Entre Chien et Loup (www.entre-chien-et-loup.be) (Belgium)

www.entre-chien-et-loup.be

Credits:

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska

Scriptwriters: Goce Smilevski,Teona Strugar Mitevska, Elma Tataragić

Production designer: Vuk Mitevski