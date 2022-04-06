North Macedonia Caps Cinema Attendance at 75% of Capacity

SKOPJE: Cinemas in North Macedonia are now allowed to fill cinemas to 75 percent of their capacity under COVID-19 prevention and control efforts.

North Macedonia's government has loosened restrictions as COVID-19 infection rates are continually decelerating in the country. The Government approved the increase to 75% of capacity in open and closed spaces with the obligatory wearing of protective masks for cultural events - theatres, cinemas, philharmonic, as well as seminars, trainings, meetings, conferences.

The new relaxations also apply to bars and restaurants, which can serve customers in outdoor areas without the need for proof of immunity, but are still obliged to require COVID-19 immunity certificates for indoor service. Furthermore, students in elementary schools no longer have to wear masks during classes and university lectures will be held in person.

Cinemas in North Macedonia re-opened on 24 September 2020 at 30% capacity. The rate was raised to 50% on 13 October 2021. The decision to increase the capacity to 75% was taken on 30 March 2022.