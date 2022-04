PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Agim Abdula in Postproduction with Debut Feature Koma

SKOPJE: Macedonian director Agim Abdula is currently in postproduction with his debut feature Koma, a Macedonian national film, which is set to premiere by the autumn of 2022.

Afrim and Kenan meet after many years of reviving childhood memories. The calamity that Afrim suffers puts Kenan in a very difficult situation. Is Kenan willing to sacrifice everything to stay close to his childhood friends? Now, both are looking for memories, but in different forms.

The screenplay is written by Bunjamin Kurtishi with Iranian filmmaker Shahram Mokri as a creative consultant. The cast includes popular actors like Naser Rafuna, Xhevdet Jashari, Refet Abazi, Teuta Ajdini, Adem Karaga, Arsim Fazlija, Ylber Murtezi and Simeon Damevski.

Bunjamin Kurtishi and Fidush Kjamilio are producing through Galaktika Pictures. Vardar Film is a partner in the production of the film. Almost the total of the 373,984 EUR / 23 m MKD budget comes from production support from the North Macedonia Film Agency.

The film was shot on several locations in Skopje from 24 January 2022 to 15 February 2022.

No local distributor is attached yet.

Production Information:

Producer:

Galaktika Pictures (North Macedonia)

This email address is being protected from spambots.

Credits:

Director: Agim Abdula

Screenwriter: Bunjamin Kurtishi

DoP: Dushan Kardalevski

Composer: Ronan Maillard

Sound Design: Darko Spasovski

Production designer: Ardijan Kadriu

Costume: Roza Trajcevska

Make up: Nalan Shaban

Cast: Naser Rafuna, Xhevdet Jashari, Refet Abazi, Teuta Ajdini, Adem Karaga, Arsim Fazlija, Ylber Murtezi, Simeon Damevski,Visar Etemi, Anxhela Miftari, Sara Bajrami, Kujtime Ahmeti, Fiona Gllavica, Trimosh Ramadani, Sabina Memishi, Lina Abdula, Agan Abdula, Ferhan Kurtishi, Veronika Stanoevska, Burhan Amiti